Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 3,729 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,516 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $50,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in American Express by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 332 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $9.95 on Monday, hitting $98.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,260,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. American Express has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Express from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.64.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

