Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 38,409 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,409 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 2.27% of SPS Commerce worth $43,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1,805.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPSC traded down $4.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.64. 252,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,805. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.99 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $488,498.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,865.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $228,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,811 shares of company stock valued at $7,155,464. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

