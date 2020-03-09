Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 3,948 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cigna worth $53,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.15.

CI traded down $13.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,897,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $224.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In related news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $725,731.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,414,391.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $1,515,811.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,664,482 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

