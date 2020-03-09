Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 42,947 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,947 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $44,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,388,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,370,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,854 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 991,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after acquiring an additional 25,308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 948,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,476,000 after acquiring an additional 96,318 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD stock traded down $24.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.15. 2,393,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,305. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $257.01. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.63 and its 200 day moving average is $230.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.83.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

