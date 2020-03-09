Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 45,722 Shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,722 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of SPX worth $43,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPX by 4,774.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after acquiring an additional 449,456 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPX by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 536,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after acquiring an additional 322,066 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPX by 590.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,011,000 after acquiring an additional 320,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,517,000 after acquiring an additional 173,894 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPX by 433.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,167 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,273,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of SPX stock traded down $3.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 367,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,793. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.50. SPX Corp has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.75 million. SPX had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 27.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPX Corp will post 3 EPS for the current year.

SPX Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

