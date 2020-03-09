Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 4,717 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $56,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 45,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.72. 5,350,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,692. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $29,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,136,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,498,557,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 917,350 shares of company stock worth $125,158,815. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

