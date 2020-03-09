Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 4,739 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $58,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $13,160,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP traded down $7.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,714,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,724. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.98 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.