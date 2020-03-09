Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 4,820 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up approximately 0.6% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.13% of American Electric Power worth $62,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 93,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Bank OZK raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,231,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,080,389.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,660,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,499. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.31. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $81.95 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average is $94.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.