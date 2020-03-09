Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 6,985 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 568,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the period. DTE Energy comprises approximately 0.8% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.30% of DTE Energy worth $73,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DTE traded down $13.59 on Monday, reaching $102.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,072,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,722. DTE Energy Co has a 12-month low of $101.68 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.33.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

