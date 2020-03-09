Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 73,075 Shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,075 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 2.27% of Cardtronics worth $45,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Cardtronics by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cardtronics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cardtronics by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cardtronics by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 600,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after buying an additional 270,881 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CATM traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 991,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,096. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87. Cardtronics PLC has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $338.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.90 million. Analysts forecast that Cardtronics PLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cardtronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

