Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 83,980 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.31% of SkyWest worth $42,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $61,487,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,155,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,658,000 after purchasing an additional 234,844 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,227,000 after purchasing an additional 108,670 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SkyWest by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,317,000 after purchasing an additional 108,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the third quarter worth $4,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKYW. ValuEngine cut SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Shares of SKYW traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.03. 581,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $66.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.31.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.68%.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

