Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Boston Properties worth $55,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 406.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 16,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total value of $2,243,560.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,631.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,466 shares of company stock worth $16,382,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP traded down $9.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,695,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,694. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.27 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.32.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.38.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

