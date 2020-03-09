Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,154,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 26,830 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.4% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.05% of Verizon Communications worth $132,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after buying an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $914,271,000 after buying an additional 1,809,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,739,725,000 after buying an additional 1,704,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,086,720,000 after buying an additional 1,424,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,816,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,523,729,000 after buying an additional 1,239,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.83. 31,847,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,592,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.52. The firm has a market cap of $236.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.