Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,848 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.8% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $80,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.69.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $14.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.67. 30,569,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,118,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.71. The company has a market cap of $182.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

