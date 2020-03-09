Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ADT (NYSE:ADT)

ADT (NYSE:ADT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the security and automation business’ stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADT. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on ADT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NYSE:ADT traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,680. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. ADT has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ADT will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ADT by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,618 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 277,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $16,301,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ADT by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,652 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 101,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

