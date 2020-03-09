RPICoin (RPI) Market Cap Hits $24,528.00

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. One RPICoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX. RPICoin has a total market capitalization of $24,528.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RPICoin has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056487 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin Profile

RPICoin (RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 936,373,989 coins and its circulating supply is 896,362,053 coins. The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog.

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

