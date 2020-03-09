RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank upgraded RSA Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of RSA Insurance Group stock opened at $16.41 on Monday. RSA Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05.

About RSA Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

