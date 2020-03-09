RSK Smart Bitcoin Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $8,655.68 or 0.95033291 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, Huobi and Cashierest. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.41 million and $335,983.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002010 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 162 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Huobi and Cashierest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

