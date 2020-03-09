Rupee Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Rupee has a market capitalization of $136,244.00 and approximately $93.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rupee has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 299% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000837 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,968,350 coins. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org.

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.