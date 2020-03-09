Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Coverage Initiated at CL King

Investment analysts at CL King began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of RUTH opened at $16.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $488.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 401,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 74,622 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 178.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 301,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 39,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

