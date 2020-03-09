Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Stock Position Lowered by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,226 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $45,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

NYSE:RHP traded down $8.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.88. 1,090,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,081. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.28.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $446.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 6,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.