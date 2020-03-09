Safe Haven (SHA) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 22.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $766,365.00 and $14,932.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.79 or 0.02815007 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.