SafeCapital Price Hits $1.23 on Exchanges (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00013513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $1.08 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 47.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00349112 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000976 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,129,825 coins and its circulating supply is 874,186 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

