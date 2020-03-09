salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $1,631,000.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $1,631,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Monday, March 9th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total transaction of $1,535,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $1,724,700.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $1,729,100.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,673,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.73, for a total transaction of $1,787,300.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.92, for a total transaction of $1,839,200.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $1,932,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.45, for a total value of $1,904,500.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.40, for a total value of $1,894,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $1,891,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $12.87 on Monday, reaching $151.21. 9,648,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,867,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 756.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Mizuho upped their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.97.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.