salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Sells $19,709.97 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $19,709.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,402.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Friday, February 28th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $19,655.23.

On Friday, February 21st, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $22,813.49.

On Friday, February 14th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total transaction of $22,532.65.

On Friday, February 7th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.85, for a total transaction of $22,235.15.

On Friday, January 31st, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $22,098.30.

On Friday, January 24th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $22,015.00.

On Friday, January 17th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $21,798.42.

On Friday, January 10th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total transaction of $21,415.24.

On Friday, December 27th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $19,618.34.

On Friday, December 20th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total transaction of $19,593.35.

NYSE CRM traded down $12.87 on Monday, reaching $151.21. 9,648,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,867,552. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.44 billion, a PE ratio of 756.09, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bainco International Investors raised its stake in salesforce.com by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 39,730 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 18,740 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,370 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,322,911,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.97.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.