Scff Management Llc Sells 16,625 Shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 16,625 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $46,716.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Scff Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Scff Management Llc sold 34,588 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $101,688.72.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Scff Management Llc sold 49,657 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $161,385.25.

On Monday, March 2nd, Scff Management Llc sold 20,880 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $71,827.20.

On Monday, February 24th, Scff Management Llc sold 35,459 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $132,616.66.

On Thursday, February 20th, Scff Management Llc sold 22,709 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $89,927.64.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Scff Management Llc sold 42,996 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $175,423.68.

On Friday, February 14th, Scff Management Llc sold 26,853 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $111,171.42.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Scff Management Llc sold 45,598 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $198,351.30.

On Monday, February 10th, Scff Management Llc sold 63,286 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $280,356.98.

On Thursday, February 6th, Scff Management Llc sold 61,300 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $262,364.00.

Shares of ELVT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.87. 191,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. Elevate Credit Inc has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.98.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.85 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Analysts expect that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

ELVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

