Scff Management Llc Sells 34,588 Shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 34,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $101,688.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Scff Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Scff Management Llc sold 16,625 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $46,716.25.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Scff Management Llc sold 49,657 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $161,385.25.

On Monday, March 2nd, Scff Management Llc sold 20,880 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $71,827.20.

On Monday, February 24th, Scff Management Llc sold 35,459 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $132,616.66.

On Thursday, February 20th, Scff Management Llc sold 22,709 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $89,927.64.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Scff Management Llc sold 42,996 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $175,423.68.

On Friday, February 14th, Scff Management Llc sold 26,853 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $111,171.42.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Scff Management Llc sold 45,598 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $198,351.30.

On Monday, February 10th, Scff Management Llc sold 63,286 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $280,356.98.

On Thursday, February 6th, Scff Management Llc sold 61,300 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $262,364.00.

ELVT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 191,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,276. Elevate Credit Inc has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $126.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.85 million. Research analysts expect that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 29.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 141,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 166.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 37.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELVT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

