Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 63,390 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 63,390 shares during the period. Newmont Goldcorp makes up about 3.9% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $53,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,929 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,947,000 after acquiring an additional 921,736 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,973,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,012,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,249,000 after acquiring an additional 590,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth about $20,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,213.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock worth $1,442,224 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.78. 12,418,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,456,637. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.15. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $52.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Eight Capital started coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

