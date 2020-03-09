Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Has $26.33 Million Position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,515,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,485 shares during the period. Teck Resources comprises approximately 1.9% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.28% of Teck Resources worth $26,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,502,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,575. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0377 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.77.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.