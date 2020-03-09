Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Has $52.72 Million Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,627,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 605,530 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 3.9% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $52,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 60,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 231,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wood & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, January 31st. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.98.

NYSE CNQ traded down $6.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,949,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,847. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.78%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.