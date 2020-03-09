Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,676,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,340 shares during the period. Celestica makes up approximately 1.0% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.31% of Celestica worth $13,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 25,368.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLS traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 375,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,802. Celestica Inc has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $827.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLS. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Celestica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.64.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

