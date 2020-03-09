Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Sells 78,617 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,617 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up approximately 9.5% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $129,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RY traded down $7.28 on Monday, hitting $65.41. 2,899,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,105. The stock has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.95 and a 200-day moving average of $79.66. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $65.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.816 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on RY. Citigroup downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Desjardins downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

