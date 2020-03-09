Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cfra

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cfra in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $42.00. Cfra’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.87.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $6.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,877,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,462,462. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $14,441,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,074,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,777,000 after buying an additional 495,531 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $1,370,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

