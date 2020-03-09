Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €103.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been given a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. Barclays set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €95.43 ($110.96).

Schneider Electric stock traded down €12.70 ($14.77) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €83.70 ($97.33). The company had a trading volume of 3,786,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($88.77). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €86.60.

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

