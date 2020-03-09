Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 654,525 Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 711.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 746,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,525 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.21% of MGIC Investment worth $10,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,465,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,955,000 after purchasing an additional 376,588 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,021,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,030,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,624,000 after purchasing an additional 63,102 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,780,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,077,000 after purchasing an additional 886,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,364,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,485,000 after purchasing an additional 970,551 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $79,039.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 229,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,865. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.50% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

