Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 136,218 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 136,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.18% of Williams-Sonoma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSM stock traded down $6.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.96. The stock had a trading volume of 66,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,811. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.14 and a twelve month high of $77.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.05%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,531 shares in the company, valued at $27,847,310.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,692,550. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

