Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 186,778 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 186,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,752,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.07% of Hologic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. FMR LLC raised its position in Hologic by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,715,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $716,070,000 after purchasing an additional 254,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hologic by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,447,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,649,000 after purchasing an additional 240,985 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,334,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,907,000 after purchasing an additional 847,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Hologic by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,232,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,551,000 after purchasing an additional 459,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,279,000 after purchasing an additional 59,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. BidaskClub cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.93.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $845,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.13. The company had a trading volume of 464,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,862. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

