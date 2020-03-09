Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 20,393 Shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.34% of Union Bankshares worth $10,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 146,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter.

Union Bankshares stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,584. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.70 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Compass Point cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

