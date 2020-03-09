Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 7,819 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $11,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $13.67 on Monday, hitting $102.45. The company had a trading volume of 171,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,196. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.62. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $110.20 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

