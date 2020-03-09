Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,186 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.38% of New Fortress Energy worth $9,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of NFE stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,541. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. New Fortress Energy LLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.67.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.94 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. Equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy LLC will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

