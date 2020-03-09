Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 375,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,264 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Kroger were worth $10,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in Kroger by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in Kroger by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.68. The company had a trading volume of 802,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,397,974. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KR. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

