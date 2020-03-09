Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 836.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,126 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $10,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,704,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $743,688,000 after buying an additional 1,143,856 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,917,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,810,000 after buying an additional 321,281 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 319.7% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,269,000 after buying an additional 6,343,790 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 8,178,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,239,000 after buying an additional 1,541,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,259,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,820,000 after buying an additional 110,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

Shares of ENB traded down $6.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,308,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,414. The company has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.6119 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.00%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

