Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,914 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,930 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,048,000 after acquiring an additional 448,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $140,283,000 after acquiring an additional 430,580 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,391,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,013,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 777,414 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $67,153,000 after acquiring an additional 259,990 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKAM. BidaskClub raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

In related news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,093,401.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,311 shares of company stock worth $2,438,395. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock traded down $7.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.50. 78,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,103. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $103.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.15.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

