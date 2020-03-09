Schroder Investment Management Group Has $10.62 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 362.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,180 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.06% of Lennar worth $10,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Lennar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 43,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Lennar by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Lennar by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Lennar by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,305.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,495,535.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Argus increased their target price on Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $6.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.01. The company had a trading volume of 458,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,482. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.51. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $44.84 and a one year high of $71.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.31%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

