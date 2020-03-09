Schroder Investment Management Group Has $10.74 Million Stock Position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,143 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.32% of Graham worth $10,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GHC stock traded down $31.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $453.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,881. The company has a 50 day moving average of $547.01 and a 200 day moving average of $627.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.48. Graham Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $462.99 and a 1-year high of $756.26.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $9.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $1.30. Graham had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $763.48 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

In other news, Director Jack A. Markell acquired 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $470.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55 shares in the company, valued at $25,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

