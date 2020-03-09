Schroder Investment Management Group Has $10.92 Million Stock Position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,191 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.22% of MSA Safety worth $10,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti increased their target price on MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

MSA stock traded down $6.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.62. 23,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,899. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.86 and its 200-day moving average is $121.91. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.83. MSA Safety Inc has a 12 month low of $96.01 and a 12 month high of $142.34.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $375.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.60 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.73%. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Inc will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

In other news, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 46,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $6,013,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 77,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,098,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $808,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

