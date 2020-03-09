Schroder Investment Management Group Has $11.43 Million Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 134.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,615 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.09% of Shaw Communications worth $11,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of SJR stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 228,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,953. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.72. Shaw Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.0757 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.