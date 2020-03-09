Schroder Investment Management Group Has $7.61 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92,888 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,542. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $75.88 and a one year high of $105.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

