Schroder Investment Management Group Has $8.72 Million Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 10,096.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,856 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.14% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $8,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 168.8% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,866,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 570.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 982,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 836,063 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 797,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,041,000 after acquiring an additional 649,421 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,971,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,129,000 after acquiring an additional 314,518 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

JEF traded down $2.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,006. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

