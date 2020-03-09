Schroder Investment Management Group Has $8.78 Million Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 82.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,866 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.10% of National Retail Properties worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 58.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,213,000 after purchasing an additional 310,189 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 221,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 70.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.80. 61,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,590. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.25. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $59.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

In related news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,012,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,527,294.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $558,150.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,609.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

